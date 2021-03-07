El Paso man arrested in Tye, officials find drugs hidden in cushions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An El Paso man was arrested in Tye after authorities found a large amount of drugs hidden in the defendant’s car cushions.

Javier Alejandro Luna, 28, from El Paso, was arrested with two charges of manufacture and delivery of a control substance, and criminal mischief.

According to the Tye Police Department, an officer observed a traffic violation and pulled the car over.

The Officer noticed some inconsistencies in his story and begin to search the vehicle after the driver gave consent.

“The officer located 2.95 lbs of cocaine, 8.75 pounds of methamphetamine that were hidden in the seat cushions,” said the Tye PD. “The driver had multiple warrants throughout the United Stated for failure to appear. While in custody, he tried to escape from the police vehicle and was charged with the damage caused.”

The defendant is currently in the Taylor County Jail on a $505,000 bond.