Live Now
Abilene, Taylor County holding joint press conference on COVID-19

El Paso man dies in single-vehicle crash reported in Taylor Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 60-year-old man has died after a car crash in Taylor County.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 60-year-old Robert Montes, of El Paso, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Eastbound IH-20 near mile marker 272.

Wednesday morning Montes was traveling East on IH-20, he veered into the center median; Montes then turn back to the right making the vehicle (a towing trailer) spin around. The truck turned over ejecting the driver.

According to DPS Abilene the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News