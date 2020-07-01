El Paso man dies in single-vehicle crash reported in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 60-year-old man has died after a car crash in Taylor County.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 60-year-old Robert Montes, of El Paso, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Eastbound IH-20 near mile marker 272.

Wednesday morning Montes was traveling East on IH-20, he veered into the center median; Montes then turn back to the right making the vehicle (a towing trailer) spin around. The truck turned over ejecting the driver.

According to DPS Abilene the crash is still under investigation.