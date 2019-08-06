El Paso police: Shooter has shown no remorse

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – We’re learning more about the suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso.

21-year old Patrick Crusius is a white supremacist and is accused of killing 22 people on Saturday.

Police say he’s cold and unapologetic.

He’s believed to have written a racist and anti-immigrant document about America being overrun by Hispanic immigrants.

El Paso police tell say the man who carried out the slaughter at the Walmart has been unapologetic.

Officials say Patrick Crusius, the suspected shooter, has shown no regrets, no remorse for killing nearly two dozen innocent people, and has been cold, emotionally, while talking to investigators.

That’s consistent with how police are telling us, he carried out the attack.

“The reports that we received is that it was a calculated attack. It was well planned-out. And the reports that are coming out is that he showed no emotion. And it appeared, according to the videos and the eyewitness testimonies, that he had some type of training on how he approached his victims,” says Commander Steven Lopez, El Paso Police.

“It looked like he had it pre-planned. He knew exactly what he was doing. So whether it was weeks or months in planning, he had a mission,” Commander Lopez says.

Another police official says he came face-to-face with the shooter when he was arrested.

“He had a stone cold look, it was nothing short of evil,” he said.

Police are giving a general description of the weapon they believe he used to gun down his victims.

“What was reported, that it was a model that looked like an AK-47,” says Commander Julie Inciriaga, El Paso Police.

The 21-year-old alleged shooter, who is a white supremacist, is being charged with capital murder and the shooting event is even being called an act of terrorism.

“We are treating it as a domestic terrorism case and we’re going to do what we do to terrorists in this country, which is to deliver swift and certain justice,” U.S. Attorney John Bash says.

Authorities are also investigating a racist, anti-immigrant document they believe was posted online by the suspect.

That document states it took less than a month to plan the shooting.

The four-page document published on the online message board 8chan about 20 minutes before the shooting.

The author says he opposes “race mixing” and encourages immigrants to return to their home countries, speaking of an Hispanic invasion.

Authorities say the shootings began Saturday in the parking lot of a Walmart and the shooter then entered the store.

Panicked shoppers slid under tables, others ran for their lives and a heart-wrenching story of two young parents who were killed saving their infant child.

24-year old Jordan Anchondo was carrying her 2-month old son, Paul, inside the Walmart.

Their aunt and uncle say Jordan and her husband Andre had an instant to react.

“From what we understood, the shooter came in and pointed a gun at my niece Jordan and Andre was quick to jump in front of Jordan and Paul, the baby. And from what we understood, a bullet went through Andre and Jordan,” said Jesse Jamrowski, whose niece was killed in the shooting.

The shooter was arrested without incident after getting out of his vehicle and approaching police unarmed as they arrived at the Walmart.

He is currently being held at the El Paso County detention facility and the new El Paso District Attorney says they will seek the death penalty.