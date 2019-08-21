El Paso shooter put on suicide watch

People raise their arms in the air during a vigil for victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – The man accused of murdering 22 people at an El Paso Walmart in a potential hate crime has been put on suicide watch, according to local police.

The 21-year-old from Dallas was put on the watch at the recommendation of the prison’s medical staff. The spokeswoman declined to go into further details, citing privacy requirements.

Although his name has been made public, KETK News is not publishing his name or photo unless needed for clarity in an article.

The shooter has been placed away from the general population in a single cell since the August 3 shooting. It was the third-worst shooting in Texas’ history.

The man is being held without bond after confessing to police that he went on the shooting spree to kill “as many Mexicans as possible.” In an online manifesto, he wrote of a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

