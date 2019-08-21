El Paso shooting victim’s husband receives new SUV

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man who lost his wife in the mass shooting at Walmart August 3 is getting more support from his community.

Antonio Basco buried his wife on Saturday, and then his vehicle, a blue SUV, was reportedly stolen sometime that night and found wrecked Sunday morning.

After social media posts about what happened to Basco went viral, a local Ford dealership stepped up.

They’d repaired his original SUV shortly after the shooting occurred, so when they learned it had been stolen, they gave him a new one.

They even found one that’s the same color as the original he’d shared with his late wife.

“He’s obviously still very torn up because of the tragedy that occurred, and so he’s extremely grateful. And honestly, from my perspective, a humble man who doesn’t want a lot of attention and he’s received a lot, so we just want to offer this.”

The owners of the dealership say their employees led the push for this donation.

Along with the SUV, Basco also got a trailer from Desert Haven Trailers, along with a hitch installed on the back of his new SUV.