El Paso voters back ban on state mandated orders limiting or prohibiting religious institutions’ services at places of worship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso voters backed a Texas Constitutional amendment that would ban state mandates on religious institutions that would limit or prohibit services at places of worship.

The issue was born out of criticism over public health mandates during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that limited or prohibited gatherings. Stay-at-home orders issued by cities and counties throughout the state prompted pushback from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other Republicans.

On Tuesday, as of 10:15 p.m., El Paso voters were on track to making a statement, supporting the ban on limiting or prohibiting those services in the future. County data showed 10,752 El Pasoans voted for the proposition out of a total 19,808.

A map of the votes showed areas in Central, the Lower Valley and West El Paso voted against the ban. And, it showed communities in East El Paso, the Lower Valley and Upper Valley supported the ban.

One precinct in the Upper Valley was a split at 10:30 p.m. with 136 on either side of the issue.

But turnout was low on election night as voters across the county considered several amendments proposed on the ballot, all of which were on track to pass in the state. A total of 20,092 ballots were cast out of 489,012 total registered voters, according to unofficial data on Tuesday night. That’s a percentage of 4.11 percent.

Election night results did not fair well for a nearly $200 million bond proposition by the Canutillo Independent School District. Out of 1,634 voters, 1,056 voted against the proposal, which would have allowed the school district to purchase land and make improvements for the district’s properties.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.