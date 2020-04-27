El Paso Walmart shooting victim dies, death toll now 23

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, Jessica Coca Garcia stands in front of her wheelchair addressing those gathered at the League of United Latin American Citizens’ “March for a United America” in El Paso, Texas. A hospital official said Sunday, April 26, 2020, that her husband Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, who was shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso Walmart has died after months in the hospital. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A hospital official says that a man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso Walmart has died after months in the hospital.

Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia was fundraising for his daughter’s soccer team in front of the Walmart when he was shot nine months ago.

His death raises the toll from the attack to 23.

Garcia is survived by his family, including his wife Jessica, who escaped the attack after being shot in the leg.

Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Crusius remains jailed and is awaiting trial.

State prosecutors have charged him with murder and are pursuing the death penalty.

Federal prosecutors charged him with hate crimes.