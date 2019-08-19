El Paso widower reportedly has SUV stolen, damaged

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Someone reportedly stole and wrecked the SUV of a man who lost his wife in the El Paso mass shooting.

It happened a day after the funeral of Walmart shooting victim Margie Reckard.

Antonio Basco invited the world to attend the funeral, then someone reportedly stole his SUV Saturday night.

A tow truck driver said the damaged vehicle was recovered Sunday.

It appears to have windshield, hood and roof damage.

The truck driver said he towed it back to Basco’s home for free after recognizing his name from media coverage of the shooting.

“I was supposed to pick up his vehicle. The vehicle belongs to, belonged to his wife, which is now deceased. I picked up the vehicle, took it to his house to residential area, which he lives down like five blocks from here,” said Eduardo Moreno, driver for El Paso Towing.

The driver says Basco told the towing company a pressure-washing machine inside a trailer parked next to the SUV was also stolen.

El Paso Police say they’re investigating.