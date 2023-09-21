EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 76-year-old man from Hickory Creek was killed in a crash just outside of Cisco on Wednesday.

In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Charles Bowen, 76, was traveling west along I-20 in Eastland County Wednesday before driving off the north side of the roadway.

He then steered back, crossing both lanes of the road, went into the center median, and hit the dividing cable. His vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, rolled before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes of I-20.

Bowen was pronounced dead just after noon Wednesday, at milepost 325. Texas DPS said he was wearing a seatbelt.