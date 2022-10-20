Elderly woman struck by vehicle while crossing road in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly women was struck by a vehicle while crossing Barrow Street.

An elderly woman was attempting to cross the street around the 1300 block of Barrow Street when a blue SUV pulled out of the HEB parking lot and struck the women around 6:00 p.m. this evening.

She was the only person injured and her injuries remain unknown at this time. No citations have been issued and the crash is under investigation.

BigCountryHomepage will update when more information becomes available.