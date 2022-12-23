ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 400 block of Jeanette Street. Around 11:00 a.m. on December 23, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and was able to limit the damage to one room and a part of the attic. According to the press release, the cause was an electrical malfunction in the attic.

Occupants were inside at the time of the fire, but were able to self-evacuate and no injuries have been reported. The damages are estimated to be $30,000.

KTAB/KRBC received an email from Cornerstone Christian School that said one of the residents is a teacher at the school who recently just had a baby. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help this family.