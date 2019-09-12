Elmwood Funeral Home hosts luncheon for Big Country first responders

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Elmwood Funeral Home held an annual thank you lunch for all first responders in the Big Country on Wednesday.

Elmwood Funeral Home hosts this lunch each year on the anniversary of 9/11, where officers, firefighters and other first responders were served brisket.

Folks at Elmwood say it’s a way to express their gratitude.

“We call them at all hours of the night, the least we could do is serve them lunch,” says Bryan Hicks, General Manager of Elmwood Funeral Home.

Elmwood says it has a challenge for the people of Abilene: to thank a first responder today and everyday.