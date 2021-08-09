Emergency SNAP benefits extended for August

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing additional funding for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for August.

According to a press release from Governor Greg Abbott, the funding consists of approximately $267 million as the state continues its response to the pandemic.

HHSC received federal approval to extend how much SNAP recipients will get based on family size. SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, stated the press release.

The emergency August allotments are in addition to the more than $3.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Recipients will continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue until September. The increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should be available in recipients’ accounts by the end of the month.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits, said the release.