ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Retired NFL Hall of Famer, Emmitt Smith, is making his way to the Big Country.

The former Dallas Cowboy, who retired in 2004 and also won ABC’s Dancing with the Stars competition in 2006, will be speaking at the Abilene Convention Center in May.

As part of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, Smith will be available to attendees for photos and autographs.

The Laura Bush Institute has a variety of packages to participate in the event, ranging from individual tickets, priced at $200 each, to the Platinum package, priced at $25,000.

With the Platinum package; you will get two premium tables with seating for 16, two seats at the head table with Smith, 16 VIP tickets to the event’s reception with Smith, 8 photos and an autographed football.

Click here to register for An Evening with Emmitt Smith.

An Evening with Emmitt Smith takes place at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 at the Abilene Convention Center.