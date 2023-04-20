ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An emotional support animal has gone missing in Abilene, and the family is asking the community for help.

Koda is a 2-year-old mini-Australian shepherd that went missing in the north Abilene area on March 6, 2023.

Koda’s owner, Taylor Lopez, has had some serious health issues for the last two years, but Koda was there to support her through it all. Recently, Taylor was back in the hospital and said not having Koda by her side was devastating.

“Because he’s been there. My kidney surgery which I had in April of 2021, that was the first surgery I ever had to go through, and he was there for that. This next treatment I had to go through just now, him not being there was really hard,” Taylor explained.

Koda went missing from a home off Merchant Street. Taylor asks the public to contact her through email (taylorlopez426@yahoo.com) or Facebook if anyone has information as to Koda’s current whereabouts.