ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Millions of Americans celebrate National Dog Day on August 26 by spending time with their beloved furry companions. For Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Abilene, patients are able to spend time with a furry friend named Eclair.

The road to recovery can be a long journey for many patients and their families, both mentally and physically. While staff provide physical, occupational, and speech therapies, Eclair has been spreading joy to all.

This 5-year-old pup was given to the hospital by Canine Companions for Independence and has helped patients get back to their normal lives and improve functional abilities since. The public relations specialist at Encompass Health shared that her playful nature shines, especially when playing a round of fetch or even volleyball.

Eclair is a helpful canine assistant, trained in 40 commands, and her main job is to bring happiness to patients and employees. She even has her own employee badge and is ‘paid’ through love and kibble.