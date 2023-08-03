ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since 2013, residents of the Hillcrest neighborhood in northeast Abilene have attended the city’s Planning and Zoning meetings to ensure that their voices are heard on the topic of development of the land directly north of the neighborhood. Although the land has changed developers and projects over the last decade, no common ground could be found to move one project forward… until now.

“We support today’s request with the plan,” said Carmen Price, a Hillcrest neighborhood organizer and resident.

The plan in question was presented by the land’s current owner, KKP Investments, LLC, to Abilene’s Planning and Zoning board on August 1, 2023. They have proposed re-zoning the three plots to single-family residential in hopes of building homes on the land.

The full presentation that was seen by the city council can be viewed here.

“Early on in the process, knowing the history of this request, I contacted the neighborhood to meet with them and show them the concept,” said KKP agent Tal Fillingham.

KKP’s involvement of the residents in the planning process was well-received by many in the neighborhood. Price said their main concern throughout the past decade has been the possible connection of the residential roads to the I-20 access road Stamford Street, which sits on the northern side of the plot of land.

“We’ve known all along that that land is going to be developed. We just felt like if we continued to let our voice be known, there’s gonna be someone that’s gonna come along and agree, and we just really appreciate that,” Price explained.

The Planning and Zoning Board approved the plan, but it will need to go before city council twice before they can vote for final approval. The item’s first city council hearing is scheduled for August 23, 2023, and the second on September 14, 2023.