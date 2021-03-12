Enhanced severe weather expected in the big country for Saturday

Thursday March 11, 2021​4:30 pm Rattlesnake Parade

5:00 pm-10:00 pm CarnivalAll day pass - $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival onlyWeekend pass $60.00 (sold only on Thursday) Carnival onlyTickets - $1.00 each

7:00 pm Miss Snake Charmer PageantAdults - $10.00Students - $5.00Located at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium 201 East 4th Street Friday March 12, 2021

Friday March 12, 20218:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the publicAdults-$10.00Active//Retired Military -$5.00 (with valid military ID)Kids ages 5-12-$5.00Children 4 and under are free

9:00 am-6:00 pm The Hylton Masonic & Nolan County Shrine Club Gun, Knife and Coin showAdults-$5.00Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am - Guided Hunt

2:00 pm - 12:00 am CarnivalAll day pass - $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival onlyTickets - $1.00 each Carnival only Saturday March 13, 2021Saturday March 13, 20218:00 am-6:00 pm Doors open to the publicAdults-$10.00Active//Retired Military - $5.00 (with valid military ID)Kids ages 5-12-$5.00Children 4 and under are free

8:00 am - Cookoff (Sanctioned by LSBS)

9:00 am-6:00 pm The Hylton Masonic & Nolan County Shrine Club Gun, Knife and Coin showAdults-$5.00Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am - 12:00 am CarnivalAll day pass - $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival onlyTickets - $1.00 each Carnival only

10:00 am - Guided Hunts

5:00 pm - Cookoff Awards

7:00 pm - Dance at the Jaycee Barn 307 West 4th Sunday March 14, 2021

Sunday March 14, 20218:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the publicAdults-$10.00Active//Retired Military - $5.00 (with valid military ID)Kids ages 5-12-$5.00Children 4 and under are free

9:00 am-4:00 pm The Hylton Masonic & Nolan County Shrine Club Gun, Knife and Coin showAdults-$5.00Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am - Guided Hunts

12:00 pm - 9:00 pm CarnivalAll day pass - $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival onlyTickets - $1.00 each Carnival only

2:00 pm Snake eating contest

2:30 pm Beard contest

3:00 pm Most pounds of snakes

3:30 pm Longest snake