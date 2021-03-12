Enhanced severe weather expected in the big country for Saturday

KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
by: Susana Harbert
SATURDAY-> SUNDAY RISK POTENTIAL ⛈⚠TORNADOES, HAIL AND GUSTY WINDS ALL POSSIBLE WITH OUR LATEST UPDATE. STAY WITH US FOR A LOOK AT THE LATEST INFORMATION. @KRBCnews @bigcountryhome pic.twitter.com/ZkgQumwgbv— Susana_HarbertWX (@SusanaAguayo12) March 12, 2021
UPDATE ENHANCED RISK⛈ SATURDAY AFTERNOON>EVENING UPDATE⛈TWO MODELS… ONE STORY… PREPARE FOR SEVERE WEATHERModels are not entirely agreeing on the timeline. One model hints at an earlier start to the severe activity. The other later in the afternoon. Stay weather aware pic.twitter.com/xtKDGn689M— Susana_HarbertWX (@SusanaAguayo12) March 12, 2021
