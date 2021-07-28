Enrollment at two Abilene head-start schools closer to pre-pandemic number

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Long early learning center just held their second to last registration day for the 2021-22 school year. July 29th will be the final day and Enrollment coordinator Tammy Jones says close to 200 spots are still up for grabs between the Long and Crockett campuses.

Though a 200 student gap is nothing compared to their 2020 enrollment. According to Jones in her 20 years at the center that was the first time they started a school year with open spaces in enrollment.

“Which was a little weird because we got used to what wasn’t normal. But it’s a good thing. Today felt very normal.” Jones Said.

Though this years numbers are a bit more encouraging.

“If we’re not full we’re going to be much closer than we were last year” Says Jones.

A feat she attributes to increased parent confidence and maybe a bit of thin patience.

“That’s what one parent told me. She said They’ve been home too long its time for them to go to school” Said Jones.

Though they aren’t currently back up to pre-pandemic numbers, one parent says she was glad there was still space left.

“When I saw the line I was really suprised that they had an opening” Said Pre-K mother Kandis Fethkenher.

And for other parents looking to sign up on the 29th. Fethkenher has a bit of advice.

“Get here first thing in the morning. And be prepared to wait” Said Fethkenher.

The final day of registration will be at 3200 sherry lane. It begins at 8:30 AM and doors close at 2:30. Staff has said to be prepared to wait and bring their child’s birth certificate, social security card, shot records, and a 2020 tax return or W2