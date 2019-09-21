‘Entra A La Plaza’ celebrates Hispanic culture at ACU

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Food, music and dancing were enjoyed by crowds drawn to a celebration of Hispanic culture at Abilene Christian University on Friday evening.

The annual event, featuring tacos, a live dj and Folklorico dancers, is organized by ACU’s Hispanos Unidos, a student-lead cultural organization.

Princess Pallan and Priscilla Hernandez are the president and vice president of the club, and say the event’s goal is to share diverse Hispanic culture with all.

“We want everybody to feel at home and that we’re all family no matter our differences,” said Pallan.

Both women are first-generation college students and Americans, they say Hispanos Unidos gave them insight into navigating unknown territory and could do the same for other students.

“You start going out, finding people you do have things in common with and that gives you the confidence to make friends with people you don’t have similiarities with,” said Hernandez.

The women say they hope they’re successfully continuing the club’s mission – to unite many of different backgrounds.

“I think that is the beauty of it, starting our own legacy here,” said Hernandez.