TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — With a heat wave driving record power demands across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a Conservation Appeal earlier today, asking Texans to conserve power.

ERCOT is asking Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, today between 2 to 8 p.m.

Earlier today, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and Reliant issued news releases stating that due to the extreme heat, other grid operators are undergoing similar conservative operations.

BPUB attributes low wind as another factor in the extreme heat index.

“Current projections show wind generation is coming in less than 10 percent of its capacity,” the BPUB news release states.

Some ways to voluntarily conserve electricity are to:

Turn up thermostats on air conditioning units a few degrees.

Turn off and/or unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid running large appliances such as washers, dryers and electric ovens during peak energy demand hours (2 to 8 p.m.).

ERCOT also issued a Watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2 to 8 p.m.

At this time, no system-wide outages are expected, according to the ERCOT website.