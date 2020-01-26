ESPN: Bryant, daughter were traveling to basketball game at time of crash

CALABASAS, California (WCMH) — ESPN is citing sources that state Lakers great Kobe Bryant was accompanied by his daughter Gianna when a helicopter they were traveling in crashed, killing all on board.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted:

“Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.”

Official sources have not independently confirmed the other passengers on board the helicopter.