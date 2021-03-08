Eula Assistant Fire Chief says fire season has begun

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- As the warmer and drier weather comes there is something Big Country residents need to look out for.

“This time of year, it is our typical fire season,” said Assistant Chief of Eula’s Volunteer Fire Department Annaliese Scoggin.

She says any grassland areas, are susceptible to fire season.

“Once we have a hard freeze, that cures out all the grass, we are much more subject to fires, and large fires, until things green up later in the spring,” said Scoggin.

Scoggin says the upcoming weather doesn’t help mitigate fires.

“The next few months are predicted to be warmer than usual and drier than usual so I expect to see an uptick in fires over the next few months,” said Scoggin.

So residents need to be careful when having campfires and lighting any flames, but Scoggin says there are a few things residents can do to prepare and protect their homes.

“Keeping grass short, and green, cleaning up junk piles around their houses so that if a fire comes around their area it’s easier to protect and less likely to be lost in a burn,” said Scoggin.

She also recommends residents keep a to-go bag close by, with extra medicine, important documents, a change of clothes, flashlights, water, and non-perishable foods, in case there is a fire and you need to evacuate quickly.

Scoggins says that right now, most volunteer fire departments across the big country are needing volunteers, especially as they enter a busy time for fires.

For more information on how to protect your home and family, click the link.

For information on how volunteer, call your local volunteer fire department.