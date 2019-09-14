Eula Fire Chief, in need of blood transfusions for battle against cancer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eula Voluntary Fire Department’s Chief, Charlie Dawson, is in need of blood transfusions on his battle against cancer.

“Saturday I thought I just inhaled to much smoke Sunday felt ok just tired Monday chest pain thought I was having a heart attack Tuesday diagnosed with leukemia Today blood infusion just to get me healthy enough to survive upcoming tests and treatments,” said Charlie Dawson on a Facebook post.

“The blood bank is low on blood and anyone who donates in my behalf will save me from having to pay for it and help others in need also .”

The Taylor County EMS Facebook page is also asking people to stop by the Meek Blood Center and make a blood donation in Charlie’s name.

