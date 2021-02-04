Eula High School wins “Careers in Action” video contest

EULA TX (KTAB/KRBC)- Since 2017 West Texas Workforce Solutions has held their Careers in action video competition in which area Jr. High and High school students create informative videos about career paths they can follow right here in the Big Country and West Texas.

Though there were many submissions from all over the region it was Eula High School that took home not just the Grand prize but two smaller awards for three of their videos. Cameron Jones is one of the students who lead a group in researching and producing a video over the requirements and benefits of being a local Loan Officer.

At Thursdays presentation representatives from Eula High School, First Financial bank, Texas Workforce Solutions, and even a representative from the office of Rep. Jodey Arrington gave speeches on the importance of planning your career ahead of time especially for High School seniors.

Among some of the prizes presented Thursday was a Canon Rebel DSLR camera, three Apple Ipads, 3 apple TV devices, a 3D printer, and editing software. All of which will be used to teach Eula students both present and future.