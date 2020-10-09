Eula students gifted with reusable water bottles

EULA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Students at Eula were surprised Friday with free reusable water bottles presented by Taylor Telecom.

The clear plastic bottles will come in handy for the students because instead of water fountains in the hallways, there are machines that will refill those bottles while sanitizing them with ultraviolet light.

The bottles also display a number counting the amount of plastic bottles that would have been used in place of the reusable ones.

“Taylor Telecom has come and they have donated water bottles to all 300 kids in elementary, so that they have their own and stay safe and healthy,” says Eula Elementary Principal Cody Bob Williams.

Eula says Taylor Telecom has basically taken the school under its wing.