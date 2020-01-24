EULA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Eula Volunteer Fire Chief is in need of platelets as he continues to battle cancer.
According to a Facebook post by the Eula Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD), Chief Charlie Dawson needs platelets and the Abilene blood bank is out.
EVFD is encouraging anyone who can donate to call Hendrick Regional Blood Center at (325) 670-2852.
- Eula VFD Chief in need of platelets
- Texas schools can earn more state money for using California group’s project-based learning model
- Big Country Politics: In depth on school safety with AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young
- Tinder online dating app to add panic button
- FICO changes could lower your credit score