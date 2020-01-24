Eula VFD Chief in need of platelets

EULA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Eula Volunteer Fire Chief is in need of platelets as he continues to battle cancer.

According to a Facebook post by the Eula Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD), Chief Charlie Dawson needs platelets and the Abilene blood bank is out.

EVFD is encouraging anyone who can donate to call Hendrick Regional Blood Center at (325) 670-2852.