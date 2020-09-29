Eula VFD seeing increase in community support

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With a busy fire season throughout the Big Country, the Eula Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD) has been doing its part to help protect the community.

Fire Chief Charlie Dawson says the department has always been important, but they’ve had a more significant role in recent years.

“We had our big fire, what they call the ‘high line fire’ the last day of January in 2016. That really opened the community’s eyes to the importance of the fire department in the community,” Dawson says.

Nearly one month ago, Eula VFD was fighting fires and drinking 100 degree water. The department needed to purchase an ice maker to help them cool off during fires, but didn’t have the money since they rely solely on donations.

The Eula community got together and within a few days had come up with the money, brought supplies, and wrote letters to the department.

Chief Dawson says having the support of the community makes them feel appreciated and excited to keep serving the the Eula area.