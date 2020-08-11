Eula Volunteer Fire Department in need of resources

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) —The Eula Volunteer Fire Department has been busy battling fires and working around the clock.

Fire Chief Charlie Dawson says fighting fires all night and working on trucks is just what they do to serve the community.

The department usually relies on community donations to help out financially, but due to COVID-19, things are a little different.

“Money’s been tough, I’d have to say, you know, guessing we’re probably down 75 to 80% on donations,” says Dawson.

Eula VFD usually holds two fundraisers each year which help out financially, but they didn’t get to have them this year.

“We usually do somewhere around 30-40,000 a year and we’re nowhere close to that this year. We’re not even half of it this year,” says Dawson. “One of our goals this year was to maybe buy an ice maker for the station, but with the COVID we’ve had to put that on hold.”

The chief says without the ice maker, they are drinking water that’s nearly 100 degrees when they fight fires.

They say they’ve had to make decisions that benefit the community over themselves and it’s worth it.

“Do we put a pump on the truck that’s needed to fight fire or do we buy an ice maker? See, so we’re going to go with the pump on the truck, and we’ll just drink hot water,” says Dawson.

The Eula VFD says that they can be reached via phone call or you can visit their Facebook page for more information on how to help.