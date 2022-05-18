TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire, which began Tuesday evening near Coronado’s Camp, grew to 5,000 acres in 24 hours. Here is a list of areas evacuated, as according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Facebook updates.

Evacuate:

Town of Buffalo Gap, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

East of Highway 277, from FM 1235 to Buffalo Gap, as of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday

East of Mesquite Heat Fire to Highway 277, from Braune Road to nearby rest area, as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Braune Road, from Hidden Valley to Highway 277 and all of CR 297, as of 4:00 p.m. Tuesday

Braune Road between Hidden Valley Drive and Hillside Road, as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday

Road Closures:

Highway 277 at FM 1235, as of 5:15 p.m. Tuesday

Highway 277 at FM 89, as of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday

Braune Road, between Hidden Valley Drive and Hillside Road, as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

Beltway Baptist Church South in Abilene is open and available as shelter for displaced fire victims. The American Red Cross is also set up at Betlway South.

This fire remains active as of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. KTAB/KRBC will update with additional evacuations and road closures as they are released by public officials.