ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Plumes of smoke could be seen outside the KTAB/KRBC studios as Taylor County emergency personnel work on multiple fires across the Big Country Tuesday evening.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, first responders are working on two structure fires off FM 126, north of I-20. Meanwhile, more crews are fighting ‘several’ grass fires near Highway 277 South.

The Texas Wildfire Incident Response System dubbed one fire, the “Mesquite Heat Fire,” taking place about a mile-and-a-half from Coronado’s Camp in Tuscola. It stands at 300 acres in size and 0% containment as of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Homes on Hidden Valley Drive area have been instructed to evacuate. The sheriff’s office said it is moving people to View Baptist Church.

Drivers are instructed to avoid the areas altogether.

The Abilene Fire Department issued a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

These are working fires. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.