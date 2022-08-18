ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 11th Annual Guns & Hoses Blood Drive wrapped up a month ago, and this year’s trophy went to the Hoses by about 40 votes. The Abilene Fire Department finally got their trophy Thursday, and with it came bragging rights.

The annual blood drive through Hendrick Health pits our Abilene Police and Fire Departments against one another. Each donor gets to cast a vote – APD or AFD.

APD brought in 187 votes this year, but AFD gathered 226 for a record total of 413 to the Hendrick Blood Center.

“Even the cops need heroes, someone to look up to,” AFD firefighter Caleb Fullerton joked. “It’s all in good fun. We love our brothers in blue and I love that we come together once a year to do this drive… Give people a sense of purpose behind a great thing that saves lives.”

The annual blood drive was created in 2011 in honor the life and work of fallen Abilene police officer Rodney T. Holder, who died in the line of duty on his motorcycle in 2010.