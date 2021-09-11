Event-goers “coming together” for West Texas Fair & Rodeo parade, during challenging times

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The West Texas Fair & Rodeo has arrived in the Big Country.

Saturday morning, the city of Abilene hosted the West Texas Fair & Rodeo parade.

From decorative floats and marching bands to equine units, Abilenean Brittiany Kirk says she has been patiently waiting to attend this year’s parade.

“The 6 White Horses, they’re always the best, but the tribute to 9/11 was nice too,” said Kirk.

Per usual, the parade attracted many folks outside the Big Country, like Jenna Brown.

“We’re from The Colony Texas, which is outside of Dallas,” said Brown.

Brown says she comes down occasionally to visit her sister Kirk, but this time, their weekend held a little more excitement than usual.

“She told us about the parade, and we wanted to get out and enjoy a day together,” said Brown.

Brown says she loves how supportive the Abilene community is, especially for events like this when everyone comes together for a good time.

“I just love the feeling of everyone coming together no matter your race, religion, anything that’s going on in the world. We all come together and share the same spotlight with the great things that happen,” said Brown.

And Kirk believes events like this bring light to the Key City during challenging times.

“Having a little bit of normalcy is nice and I just thank God for today. I got to come and enjoy it with my family and friends,” said Kirk.

The West Texas Fair & Rodeo is up and running through September 18th.

Click here for the full schedule of events.