Event offers convenient stop for back-to-school health requirements

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is hosting its first ever Back to School Blowout – offering a one stop shop for family’s health needs ahead of the first day of school.

On Thursday, July 24 between 1-3:30 p.m. health department employees will be on hand to offer the following services:

Immunizations

Physicals for sports or school: cost is $22

Lead and hemoglobin tests (free for Headstart children)

Various Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services

The event will be at the department’s office at 850 N.6th Street in Abilene.

Certain services may be free of charge depending on the child and family’s circumstances (ex. if a child is a Medicaid recipient but not established with a pediatrician.)

Shot records and school referrals are asked to be brought along with your child if they are available.

The first 200 school-aged children at the event will be eligible to receive a free backpack donated by VFW post 6873.

Several community organizations, such as Abilene Parks and Recreation, will also be at the event with information pertaining to after school programs.

To visit the City of Abilene’s website for more information on this event, follow this link.