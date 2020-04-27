Event venues having a tough time maintaining business with COVID-19 restrictions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) With shutdown orders in place, some local event venues are struggling to stay afloat.

“It was mid March when I started rescheduling all we had booked and we were booked up solid,” says Tim Smith, the owner of the Soda District Courtyard.

Smith says he’s working with his clients to find new dates.

“I’ve dealt with crying brides, upset people, people wanting to hold out hope that they will be able to do their event. It’s been stressful on a lot of levels,” says Smith.

The uncertainty of when they will be able to reopen is something Smith says is killing business.

“You’re in this limbo and you can’t tell people ‘Hey pay me’ when you don’t know if they are going to get to have their event on their date. Everybody is asking ‘Can we hold off on paying?’ So, our income has stopped completely,” says Smith.

Other event space owners say they’re also feeling the impact of closing their businesses.

“Our biggest problem is not knowing when we will be able to open backup and what that will look like. We’re anxiously waiting,” says Charlie Wolfe, the owner of 201 Mesquite Event Center.

Even though many events are being rescheduled, Wolfe says that leads to some problems as well.

“We went from a positive flow to no a negative because we’re having to refund some situations and rescheduling others on days that we’ve lost forever and we’ve essentially lost money on those also,” says Wolfe.

Both owners say they’re expanding their businesses to try and makeup for some of the lost time.

“We’re adding on to our North side so, that we can hold multiple events at the same time. When we are able to reopen we should be able to service more people,” says Wolfe.

“We were gearing up to open across the street Oak Street Arbor so, we have ample there. We’ve been able to move some people to dates for that venue rather than the Soda District Courtyard,” says Smith.

The owners both say they’re ready to reopen.

“Im ready for this to be over with and for us to go forward,” says Wolfe.

“I have no hesitations about reopening as soon as we’re allowed to,” says Smith.