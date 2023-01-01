ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the new year comes new events. From plays to music and art walks, there are many events planned throughout January.

January 6-8: Abilene Community Theatre presents ‘The Boys Next Door‘

January 12: January Art Walk featuring live art, vendors, music, food and more at the Center for Contemporary Arts.

January 12: Joe R. Allen, researcher, will present a history lecture over the archaeological excavation of Smith’s Station in Shackleford County at The Grace Museum.

January 13: Father-Daughter dance at the Cowboy Heritage Church in Clyde. Tickets are $12 per person.

January 13-15: Paramount’s ‘Wizard of Oz – Young Performers’ featuring an all-local youth cast.

January 14: Daniel Bae, 2021 Nelda Hodges Young Artist Competition gold medal violinist, will perform at Abilene Convention Center presented by the Abilene Philharmonic.

January 15: Halle Puckett, pianist and winner of the Nelda Hodges Young Artist Competition, will perform in the Heavenly Rest Chamber Music Concert Series.

January 21: Audition for Abilene Idol from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. hosted by Chorus Abilene. The final competition will take place February 24.

January 26: SoDA District Boot Scoot featuring drinks, taco’s and music from Kelby Hodges & The Moonlight Bandits.

January 27-29: McMurry University presents a dark comedy play, ‘Exit, Pursued by a Bear,’ in Ryan Little Theatre.

January 29: Help choose the next permanent collection at The Grace Museum. Tickets are $275 each.