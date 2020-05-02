Events postponed, but fun continues for Special Olympics

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Special Olympics events are happening throughout the year. That means some have already been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and others are in jeopardy. Still, athletes aren’t left with nothing to do, thanks to some creative thinking.

Tagen Reeves has a number of sports he enjoys. The high jump, long jump, shot put, foot races, and basketball are some of his specialties. Joseph Salinas is also multi talented. He enjoys football, bocce, basketball, bowling, and track. For now, neither is able to put their skills to use.

“It’s been really tough”, says Luann Chastain, the regional program director. “I miss seeing the athletes and their faces, and just the joy they have for what they’re doing and being able to compete.”

While the games are paused, there are still other ways to keep busy, for athletes and their families.

“We still wanted to connect with the athletes, and so we’ve been doing some at-home things with them”, Chastain said. “On Facebook we have live workouts. In our area alone, we’ve done seeds that they’re growing. We also had a door competition statewide. We had four winners here in area 14, so that was a lot of fun.”

Even though the virtual fellowship has been a success, the athletes are still keeping in shape, ready for the return to friendly competition.

“I work out about an hour or two”, said athlete Joseph Salinas.

In one way or another, everyone is looking forward to getting back to normal, and enjoying some face to face time with friends. That’s something to smile about, and one other virtual activity proves it.

“I’ve had them send me pictures of their smiles, playing with their pets, ‘what are you doing outside’ kind of things”, said Chastain.

The smiles may be a collection of photos on a screen, but they’ll be on display in person when things go back to normal. Real life events will return soon enough, and video game competitions are planned for the meantime.