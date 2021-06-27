Ever wondered what it takes to become an Abilene Police officer?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has begun its process of testing its applicants for their next cadet academy class.

Over one hundred and seventy applicants arrived at the Abilene Convention Center in preparation for their entry-level exams.

“We’re looking for police officers who have servant heart because they are truly servants of our community,” says APD Instructor, Chris Collins.

Applicants are given 2 hours to complete their test as this exam helps APD discover those who are most qualified.

“If you have love for people and a passion to help others, then we want to encourage them to entertain a career in law enforcement, ” says Collins.

After you’ve completed the exam, grades are posted shortly after, confirming if you move on to the next stage which is the obstacle course.

The Abilene Police Department says the obstacle course for entry level applicants is the easiest to pass.

“As soon as you take off that seat belt, the test has begun,” says APD Instructor, Brittney Martinez.

Martinez tells us that the applicants are given 4 minutes and 27 seconds to complete the course.

“Any part that’s painted blue, that means you can’t touch it. If you touch it that means you have to restart that obstacle, which adds to your time,” says Martinez.

After Martinez has given instructions on how to complete the course, the applicants receive about 5 minutes to prepare.

“I start calling people alphabetical order, they come to me in the vehicle. I ask them if they understood all the instructions that was given and then we proceed.”

Both the exam and the obstacle course are just the beginning of a lifelong commitment to serving ones’ community, as a police officer.