‘Everybody is tired’: Haskell Memorial Hospital shares coping with latest COVID-19 surge

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and entering the third year of the pandemic, Haskell Memorial Hospital staff are doing their best to overcome ongoing challenges presented by the virus.

Hospital CEO Michelle Stevens confirms there has been an increase in positive cases from tests performed at the hospital recently. However, one of the bigger struggles facing Haskell Memorial is not being overwhelmed with virus patients, but pandemic burnout.

“In a small hospital like we are, it takes everyone to run the hospital, so here we’re all exhausted, but we have a great group of people and they’re working hard,” said Stevens.

Something that helps ease current strain is remembering past struggles the pandemic dealt the hospital, says Stevens. Last year about this time, she says, rooms were full with COVID-positive patients.

“We don’t have nearly as many staff out, we don’t have near as many patients in house with COVID,” says Stevens. “I think that’s due to a number of things: maybe the virus has changed, maybe mutated, weakened a little bit. I think it’s also people getting vaccinated.”

Speaking with other rural healthcare providers, the CEO has found much the same as what her staff is experiencing – while things may not be great for now, they once were a lot worse.

Moving forward, Stevens says she and her staff are rolling with the punches, looking toward the tailing of this current virus surge and a day when COVID finally fades into the background.

“I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel and it will get easier, but it will just take time,” said Stevens.

According to the Department of State Health Services COVID dashboard, there are and estimated 19 active cases in Haskell County where the hospital is located.

COVID vaccines and booster are currently available at Haskell Memorial by appointment – so are monoclonal antibody infusion treatments for those that meet transfusion criteria. For more information call the hospital’s clinic at 1-940-228-0612.