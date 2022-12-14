ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene ISD Soundwave Handbell Choir will be celebrating its 45th anniversary this Spring. This choir is made up of special education students from Cooper and Abilene High School.

Eric Logan, Director of the Soundwave Handbell Choir, said this group has two classes, the training choir and the advanced choir.

“We have a training choir built of usually first year ringers and then our performance choir, our advanced choir, in which they learn music a little bit harder, a little more challenging, a lot of the time it’s a lot more faster, there’s a lot more bells they have to keep up with in their positions,” Logan explained. “But we grow them into advanced ringers and they get to be apart of this program.”

Earlier today, this choir had a special performance at the Mall of Abilene and will perform again next Tuesday. Logan shared that these concerts are a great opportunity for students to reach out to the community.

“It is fantastic for our students being all in our special education departments in both high schools to be able to show off the things they have learned,” Logan expressed. “We get to meet everyday and work on our music, and to be able to come out especially in December, everybody loves bells in December, and so to be able to come out in the community is a wonderful opportunity for them to share their gifts and their talents and their great work.”

Their winter concert is next Tuesday, December 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Crescent Heights Baptist Church.