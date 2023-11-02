ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Early voting for this election cycle closes this Friday. After that, your only time to vote is going to be in a 12-hour window on Election Day next Tuesday. While the State of Texas is taking votes on 14 constitutional amendments, counties across the Big Country have their own bond elections directly affecting taxpayers.

Here is a comprehensive list on what you’re voting for, and where and when to vote in your county:

State of Texas Constitutional Amendment Election

State of Texas Proposition 1

The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.

State of Texas Proposition 2

The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.

State of Texas Proposition 3

The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.

State of Texas Proposition 4

The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.

State of Texas Proposition 5

The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.

State of Texas Proposition 6

The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.

State of Texas Proposition 7

The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.

State of Texas Proposition 8

The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.

State of Texas Proposition 9

The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

State of Texas Proposition 10

The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.

State of Texas Proposition 11

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.

State of Texas Proposition 12

The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.

State of Texas Proposition 13

The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.

State of Texas Proposition 14

The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.

Taylor County

Abilene-Taylor County Events Venue District Proposition A

City of Abilene Proposition A-C

Merkel ISD Proposition A-B

Wylie ISD Proposition A-C

Jim Ned CISD Proposition A-B

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at any of these Taylor County locations:

Brown County

State propositions only

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at Brown County Elections Office – 613 North Fisk Street, Suite 200 in Brownwood.

Callahan County

Baird Independent School District School Board Trustees

Vote for 0, 1, or 2:

William Johnson

Carrie Smith

Michael Parker

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at any of these Callahan County locations:

Clyde JP 1 Office – 208 Oak Street

Eula School – 6040 FM 603

Callahan County TOB – 1257 FM 2047, Baird

Cross Plains Community Center – 108 Beech Street

Coleman County

State propositions only

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at Coleman County Courthouse – 100 West Liveoak Street, Coleman.

Eastland County

State propositions only

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at any of these Eastland County locations:

Fisher County

State propositions only

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at any of these Fisher County locations:

Haskell County

State propositions only

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at any of these Haskell County locations:

Jones County

City of Abilene Proposition A-C

Merkel ISD Proposition A-B

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at any of these Jones County locations:

Knox County

State propositions only

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at any of these Knox County locations:

Mitchell County

State propositions only

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at any of these Mitchell County locations:

Nolan County

State propositions only

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at any of these Nolan County locations:

Runnels County

Runnels County Proposition A

The issuance of $9,175,000 of Runnels County general obligation bonds for expanding and improving the county jail, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at Runnels County Election Office – 600 Strong Avenue, Ballinger.

Scurry County

State propositions only

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at Scurry County Courthouse – 1806 25th Street in Snyder.

Shackelford County

State propositions only

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at Shackelford County Courthouse – 225 South Main Street, Albany

Stephens County

State propositions only

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at any of these Stephens County locations:

Stonewall County

State propositions only

Vote 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at Stonewall County Courthouse Elections Office – 128 Town Square Lane, Aspermont

