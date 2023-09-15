These mums were made by Abilene businesswoman Allysun Gutierrez for the Cooper HS homecoming game.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene designer is celebrating Cooper High School’s homecoming by crafting mums that are almost larger than the students wearing them!

Allysun Gutierrez with Designs by DiAlly has been hard at work preparing for Friday night’s big game.

She has created a giant red and blue mum that hung as the centerpiece for Cooper High School’s homecoming pep rally.

Gutierrez says she also made most of the mums worn by students, including two Barbie pink creations that are so large, they’re sure to help seniors Selena and Amalina stand out in the crowd!

Cooper High School is slated to play Lubbock Coronado for their homecoming game at Shotwell Stadium beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 15.

Going into this game, Cooper’s record is 1-2. They’re coming off their first win of the season and hope to see that become a trend.

