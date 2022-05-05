BEDFORD, Texas (KXAN) — Zeus is the tallest good boy in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

Zeus is a two-year-old American Great Dane, and on all four legs, he stands 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall. Guinness recently confirmed him as the world’s tallest living male dog.

Zeus’ owner, Brittany Davis, lives in Bedford, Texas, located between Dallas and Fort Worth, and told Guinness she always wanted the breed known as the “Apollo of Dogs.” The breed is known for being incredibly easygoing and loving with an average height of 32 inches (2 feet, 8 inches), according to the American Kennel Club.

Davis got Zeus from her brother, she told Guinness, when he was eight weeks old.

“He’s been a big dog since we got him, even for a puppy. He had huge paws,” Davis said. Not surprisingly, Zeus was the biggest puppy of the litter, she said, and he’s also a huge hit at the Dallas Farmers Market.

Zeus is by far the biggest pet in the Davis household. He lives with three miniature Australian shepherds and a cat.