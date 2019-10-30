Ex-All-Star Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton charged with child injury

KELLER, Texas (AP) — Former All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton has been charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he’d struck her.

Hamilton, 38, turned himself Wednesday to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and was released on $35,000 bond.

According to an affidavit by a Keller Police Department detective, Hamilton’s daughter told police that he went on a rampage Sept. 30. She says she made a comment to Hamilton that upset him, so he threw a full bottle overhand at her, hitting her in the chest, then began cursing and shouting at her. He pulled away the chair on which she rested her feet and threw it, breaking the chair. It didn’t hit her, but he then grabbed her by the shoulders and lifted her from the chair on which she sat. She fell to the floor from which he lifted her, threw her over his shoulder and carried her to her bedroom.

The girl said at this point she was telling Hamilton, “I’m sorry.” Upon reaching her bedroom door, he tossed the teen onto her bed, pressed her face onto the mattress and began hitting her legs with an open hand and closed fist.

She said that after he finished striking her, he told her, “I hope you go in front of the f—ing judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t have to come to my house again.”

As he left the room, he told her to gather her things for school. When she replied that she had already put them in the car, he responded, “Well, aren’t you just the perfect child.”

The Dallas Morning News reports Hamilton’s ex-wife Katie Hamilton, the mother of the children, had sought a protective order for the girl against Hamilton earlier this month.

Hamilton played for the Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels. He has an unlisted telephone number and couldn’t be reached for comment. It was unclear if he has an attorney.

