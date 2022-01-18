Ex-boyfriend arrested in death of Texas teen shot 22 times

A makeshift memorial sits near the side of a street, Thursday, Jan 13, 2022, in Houston, next to a large grassy area where Diamond Alvarez was fatally shot. Police continue looking for who fatally shot the 16-year-old Houston girl as she walked her dog. (AP Photo/Juan Lozano)

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an ex-boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of a 16-year-old Houston girl who was shot 22 times as she walked her dog.

Diamond Alvarez was killed Jan. 11 a couple of blocks from her home near a park.

Houston police announced Tuesday that 17-year Frank Deleon was arrested Monday and charged with murder.

Frank Deleon Jr. is shown in an arrest photo provided by the Houston Police Department on Tuesday, Jan.18, 2022. Deleon has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of a 16-year-old ex-girlfriend Diamond Alvarez who was shot 22 times as she walked her dog in southwest Houston, police said. (Houston Police Department via AP)

Court records do not list an attorney who can speak on Deleon’s behalf.

Alvarez’s mother, Anna Machado, says Deleon was her daughter’s ex-boyfriend and that he had texted to ask her to meet him at the park shortly before she was killed.