Ex-Dallas officer not guilty of assault in fatal shooting

DALLAS (AP) — A jury has found a former Dallas police officer not guilty of assault in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in 2017.

The Dallas County jury returned the verdict Thursday in the trial of Christopher Hess.

He was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the killing of Genevive Dawes.

Hess shot a dozen times into a car as Dawes reversed the vehicle into a police cruiser, rammed a fence and was backing up again when the officer opened fire.

Prosecutors argued that his actions were unreasonable.

His attorneys said the shooting was justified because the car presented a threat.