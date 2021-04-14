Ex-Texas lieutenant governor arrested after alleged assault

News
Posted: / Updated:

This Tuesday, April 13, 2021 booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office shows former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst. Dewhurst was arrested on a family violence charge in Dallas and released from jail early Wednesday, April 14, after allegedly assaulting a woman. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst is out of jail after being arrested on a family violence charge in Dallas.

Authorities say police arrested the 75-year-old Republican on Tuesday after officers responding to a disturbance call met a woman who said she was “physically assaulted.”

Jail records show Dewhurst was booked on a misdemeanor family violence charge and released on a $1,000 bond early Wednesday.

Dewhurst served 12 years as lieutenant governor before losing his bid for a fourth term in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories