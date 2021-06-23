Ex-Texas sheriff’s deputy indicted on capital murder charges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former Texas sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on capital murder charges in the April shooting of his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced the indictment against Stephen Nicholas Broderick in a press release Wednesday.

Broderick has been jailed since his April arrest and will be held without bail.

An attorney for him could not immediately be reached to comment on the indictment.

Broderick is accused of killing 34-year-old Amanda Broderick; 17-year-old Alyssa Marie Broderick; and 18-year-old Willie Simmons III at a popular shopping area known as the Arboretum on April 18.