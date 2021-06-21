Ex-Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman running for AG

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman is running for attorney general.

Her announcement Monday makes her the latest challenger to embattled GOP incumbent Ken Paxton, who is awaiting trial on securities fraud charges and under FBI investigation after his former top aides accused him of bribery last fall.

Republican George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner, is also running for the job.

Guzman is a longtime judge who became the first Latina to join the Texas Supreme Court in 2009.

Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. John Cornyn are also former justices who were later elected attorney general.