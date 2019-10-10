‘Excessively nervous’ driver had $1.6 million worth of cocaine, CBP says

This photo provided by U.S. Customs and Protection shows packages of cocaine that were seized at the Border Patrol checkpoint south of Alamogordo, New Mexico, being weighed.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A driver became “excessively nervous” before border agents found a load of cocaine in their vehicle, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection new release.

A Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to possible narcotics when the driver, who was only identified as a U.S. citizen, entered the Border Patrol checkpoint south of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Agents then conducted a thorough search of the 2020 Nissan Rogue and found a duffle bag filled with several plastic-wrapped bundles in the rear luggage area, the release said. Agents said the driver had fifty pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $1.6 million.

In a statement, interim El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said Border Patrol agents at immigration checkpoints are “highly trained in identifying techniques used by smugglers to conceal their illicit cargo.”

“I am extremely proud of the achievements of our agents and canine teams since the reopening of our checkpoints. Large seizures like this one contribute directly to the security of our border and interior communities,” she said.

Border agents arrested the driver and turned the vehicle and cocaine over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.